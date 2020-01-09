Longhorns fall to OU for first home loss of the season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns lost their first game at the Erwin Center this season after settling for too many 3-pointers.

Oklahoma stifled the Longhorns offense and separated in the second half for a 72-62 win. Texas started strong from outside hitting their first four 3-point attempts of the game. From there, the Longhorns attempted 25 more 3-pointers and only made four of them.

Under Shaka Smart, Texas had previously controlled the Sooners at home with three straight wins in the series. OU earned its first win in Austin since 2015.

The Longhorns led by nine in the first half at 29-20, and OU responded with an 11-2 run to tie it right back up. The Sooners led 34-33 at halftime.

It seemed like every time Texas would regroup and gain a lead over the Sooners, OU would answer with a run of six straight or seven straight points to regain control.

Kamaka Hepa gave the Longhorns a 51-50 lead with 9:17 to go in the second half. OU regained the lead 16 seconds later on Kristian Doolittle basket and the Sooners didn’t trail again reeling off a 16-4 run. Texas continued to settle for outside shots and flat out couldn’t connect.

Once again, forward Jericho Sims finished with a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Longhorns. Doolittle scored 22 to lead the Sooners to their second conference win of the season.

Texas needs to turn it around in a hurry with two straight losses to open Big 12 play. This was certainly a game the Longhorns were expected to win against a decent, but not a spectacular Oklahoma team. Texas hosts Kansas State Saturday night hoping to avoid a 0-3 start in conference.