Texas fails to compete at Iowa State falling deeper in Big 12 hole

Iowa State forward George Conditt IV shoots over Texas center Will Baker, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 81-52. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns were hit even harder Saturday in an uninspired loss at Iowa State.

The Cyclones handed the reeling Longhorns one of its worst losses ever against Iowa State. Texas truly wasn’t competitive coming out at the opening tip with an 81-52 loss at Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State led by at least five points starting at 17:42 mark of the first half. It was clear the injury to Jericho Sims crippled the Longhorns on both sides of the court. Seven of the 11 Longhorn losses this season are by double-digits.

“This is not who we want to be,” Texas head coach Shaka Smart said.

The Longhorns don’t know who they are without Sims. The big man is expected to miss an unknown amount of time with a back injury. The team’s leader in rebounds is the only game-ready inside player on the roster.

Already playing without Sims, Jase Febres and Gerald Liddell, the Longhorns also lost point guard Matt Coleman early in the second half adding to the team’s struggles Saturday. Coleman was seen limping around the bench during a TV timeout late in the second half.

With their season hanging in the balance, it’s fair to expect Texas to show up with more fight, but Smart admitted his team was outclassed.

“Iowa State had more juice than us,” Smart said.

Michael Jacobson scored a season-high 21 points, Solomon Young and Prentiss Nixon added 17 points for the Cyclones (11-14, 4-8 Big 12).

Courtney Ramey scored a season-high 21 points to lead Texas (14-11, 4-8), but it took him 16 shots to score 21.

With only four wins in the conference and six games remaining, Smart’s Longhorns are heading toward a below .500 finish in the conference for the fourth straight season. Texas hosts TCU Wednesday night at the Frank Erwin Center.