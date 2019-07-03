Longhorns face tough non-conference schedule— away from Erwin Center

AUSTIN, TX – NOVEMBER 14: Head coach Shaka Smart of the Texas Longhorns gives direction to his team during the game with the New Hampshire Wildcats at the Frank Erwin Center on November 14, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas basketball will face stiff tests during the 2019-20 non-conference schedule, but fans will have to travel to see those challenges.

The Longhorns released their non-conference portion of the schedule Tuesday which features match-up’s against 2019 Elite Eight participant Purdue and rival Texas A&M.

Texas and Texas A&M reconvene on the basketball court December 8 in Fort Worth for the first official game between the two programs since the 2015-16 season.

Texas won’t have much time to settle into the season going on the road to Purdue four days after the home opener against Northern Colorado.

Part of the Empire Classic in New York City, Texas is joined by Duke, Georgetown and California in the New York City field which will be played the week before Thanksgiving (November 21-22).

UT will step out of league play on January 25 for the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge. Match-up’s and locations for the Big 12/SEC Challenge have not been announced.

The Big 12 Conference schedule has not been finalized at this time. Tipoff times and the complete television schedule for the 2019-20 season will be announced when available.

Texas Non-Conference Schedule