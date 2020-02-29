Longhorns extend win streak with upset over No. 22 Texas Tech

Texas’ Royce Hamm Jr. (5) reacts as a foul is called against him during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are showing life in the final weeks of the regular season as Shaka Smart’s crew makes a late attempt for a NCAA Tournament bid.

Texas has won four straight games following a 68-58 win against No. 22 Texas Tech in Lubbock Saturday. It was Smart’s first win over the Red Raiders in Lubbock. Texas Tech was 13-2 at home coming into Saturday’s game with the Horns.

Most likely, the Longhorns (18-11, 8-8 in Big 12) will still be on the outskirts of the NCAA Tournament when the latest projections are released, but there’s a clear path to make the tournament after its second “quadrant 1” victory of the week.

Texas will have a chance at a third straight “quad 1” victory Tuesday night against Oklahoma. The Longhorns upset No. 20 West Virginia Monday in Austin

The Longhorns have been spurred on this winning streak by its fearless guards. Courtney Ramey and Andrew Jones are producing nearly half of the team’s points during the streak while irritating defenses in a way rarely seen from a UT offense under Smart.

Jones is averaging 19 points a game during the winning streak. Ramey is averaging 18.5 points per game.

Texas Tech took a 37-30 lead into the locker room at halftime with a 14-4 run in the final five minutes of the half. The Longhorns outscored the Red Raiders by 17 in the second half.

Texas took a 53-51 lead on a Jones 3-pointer with 7:19 to go in the game to seize a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.