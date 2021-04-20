Texas baseball extends streak to 14 in a row with win at Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas went on the road for the first time in 11 games and kept their win streak intact. The third-ranked Longhorns beat Texas State 5-1 at Bobcat Ballpark in San Marcos on Tuesday for their 14th straight win.

Sophomore pitcher Pete Hansen retired the final 17 batters he faced in 8.1 innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and striking out four to pick up his fourth win of the season.

Hansen’s only run allowed came in the bottom of the first, but Texas quickly grabbed a 2-1 lead in the top of the second with RBI hits from Mitchell Daly and Zach Zubia. Zubia was 3-4 with two RBI to lead the Longhorns attack. Freshman Aaron Nixon came into the game with one out in the ninth and recorded the final two outs.

The Longhorns improve to 31-8 with 31 wins in their last 36 games played. Texas State drops to 15-23. UT’s 14-game win streak is their longest since 2010 when they won 21 straight games.

Texas opens a series at No. 24 Oklahoma State on Friday at 7 p.m. Oklahoma State is fourth in the Big 12 standings with a 6-6 conference record and a 21-10-1 overall record.

The Longhorns are tied for first place in the Big 12 with TCU, both teams are 10-2. The Horned Frogs are coming off a three-game sweep over Oklahoma State.