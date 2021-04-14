Longhorns extend win streak to 10 in a row

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The 3rd ranked Longhorns won their 10th straight game with a 6-5 victory over Nevada on Wednesday night at UFCU-Disch Falk Field. Freshman 2nd baseman Mitchell Daly drove in the go-ahead run with an rbi double in the bottom the eighth inning after Nevada scored four runs in the top of the 8th to tie the game 5-5. Texas improves to 27-8 on the season after starting out 0-3.

Sophomore Douglas Hodo III go the scoring started with a two-run home run in the second inning, his second of the season. Texas opened up the game with a run in the sixth on an rbi double from Cam Williams and then two runs in the seventh on a two-run double from Ivan Melendez. Sophomore Pete Hansen had his longest out as a Longhorn, but allowed the first two runners to reach in that 8th inning and did not figure in the win.

Freshman Aaron Nixon picked up the victory to improve to 3-2 while freshman Lucas Gordon pitched a perfect 9th inning to pick up his first career save. Eric Kennedy was 3-4 including a double.

In 2010 the Longhorns won 21 straight games.

Texas will wrap up their 10 game homestand with three games against Abilene Christian Friday at 6:30, Saturday at 2:30 and Sunday at 1:00.