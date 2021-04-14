Longhorns extend win streak to 10 in a row

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Texas Longhorns extend their win streak to 10 in a row

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The 3rd ranked Longhorns won their 10th straight game with a 6-5 victory over Nevada on Wednesday night at UFCU-Disch Falk Field. Freshman 2nd baseman Mitchell Daly drove in the go-ahead run with an rbi double in the bottom the eighth inning after Nevada scored four runs in the top of the 8th to tie the game 5-5. Texas improves to 27-8 on the season after starting out 0-3.

Sophomore Douglas Hodo III go the scoring started with a two-run home run in the second inning, his second of the season. Texas opened up the game with a run in the sixth on an rbi double from Cam Williams and then two runs in the seventh on a two-run double from Ivan Melendez. Sophomore Pete Hansen had his longest out as a Longhorn, but allowed the first two runners to reach in that 8th inning and did not figure in the win.

Freshman Aaron Nixon picked up the victory to improve to 3-2 while freshman Lucas Gordon pitched a perfect 9th inning to pick up his first career save. Eric Kennedy was 3-4 including a double.

In 2010 the Longhorns won 21 straight games.

Texas will wrap up their 10 game homestand with three games against Abilene Christian Friday at 6:30, Saturday at 2:30 and Sunday at 1:00.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss