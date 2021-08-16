Longhorns enter key week in training camp

AUSTIN(KXAN)–After a day off on Sunday, the Longhorns went back to practice on Monday. This marks the second full week of training camp and in the eyes of a pair of veteran players, it’s the most important week of camp with a scrimmage this past Saturday and another scrimmage this Saturday before they start preparing for the opener and Louisiana.

“This is the most pivotal point of camp in my opinion,” said fourth year junior defensive lineman Moro Ojomo. “A lot have a lot of energy and a lot of excitement to that first week of camp right now is the most important point of our season.”

“I think this is a big way because second week of training camp, you know it guys are getting sore, guys getting tired bodies, or beat up,” said fifth year senior tight end Cade Brewer. “Ultimately it’s really mental, because guys getting really tied and also at the same time there’s a lot of installs as well, so all that combined really makes it a tough week.”

Brewer made the decision to take advantage of an extra eligibility after playing in 43 games in his first four years with 37 receptions and five touchdowns.

“I think I had a lot to prove to people,” said Brewer. “I didn’t think I was quite ready to come out and go to the draft. I think one more year of development and ultimately winning a championship. that was really the main reason.”

Ojomo is adjusting to his third different diefensive coordinator in as many years with Pete Kwiatkowski making the move from Washington to join Steve Sarkisian’s staff.

“For PK, he’s an excellent play caller, I really enjoy his playcalling, he’s brilliant.”

Texas has three players back on Monday with the return of defensive back Josh Thompson, wide receiver Joshua Moore, and running back Gabe Watkins to practice after being sidelined with injuries.