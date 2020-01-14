Longhorns end season at No. 25 in final AP football poll

SAN ANTONIO, TX – DECEMBER 31: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns leads the team out of the tunnel before the Valero Alamo Bowl against the Utah Utes at the Alamodome on December 31, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Coming of their 38-10 win over Utah in the Alamo Bowl, the Texas Longhorns finished the season No. 25 in the Associated Press’ final college football poll.

At 8-5, Texas was the only team with five losses that made the rankings. They also had the fewest wins than any team in the poll. But the win over the Utes, who finished the season ranked No. 16, was enough to get the Horns in the Top 25.

The Horns were unranked headed into bowl season.

LSU, who finished the season undefeated after their 42-25 romp over Clemson in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, finished at No. 1.

The rest of the top five are Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia and Oregon.

Oklahoma finished No. 7 as the highest-ranked Big 12 team, followed by Baylor at No. 13. There were just three Big 12 teams in the final poll.

