AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The annual Texas-OU hype has begun and Texas head coach Tom Herman is ready for it.

"It's a fun week to prepare," said Herman. "But as I told our guys yesterday, you know, they would look at me like I was crazy if I walked in that team meeting on Sunday and said, 'Hey, guys, we've won four straight games; but because we're playing in the Red River Showdown, we're going to do things in practice completely different than we've ever done them.' We're going to prepare the way that we know how to prepare, the way that we know works, but we're also going to enjoy the week, enjoy the pageantry and the passion that's involved in this rivalry."

Texas comes into the game on a four-game win streak, the last time they won five in a row was 2009. Oklahoma is 5-0 and 8th in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 48.6 points per game.

"We'll have to play our best to stay competitive in this game," Herman said. "But as we proved last year, I think if we do, our best is good enough to be competitive and excited for our fans, excited for our university. We understand the passion and history and the importance of this rivalry for both states, for both universities, for college football."

The Texas offense has been efficient with one turnover during this four-game win streak and, even when it's not leading to points, the Longhorns are putting together important, time-consuming drives.

In the fourth quarter against Kansas State, Texas clinched the win with a 10 play, 6:20 drive essentially playing keep away from the Wildcats offense.

"I was standing on the sideline. I did not know until after the game that we just ran the clock out and got it with six and a half minutes and they had a timeout left and converted a third down and the third and nine from (Sam) Ehlinger to Collin (Johnson), and all those things that when you then look back on it you're like, wow, those are some pretty big moments," Herman said.

The next step on offense will be the ability to go toe to toe with that high powered Sooners attack.

Looking ahead, the Baylor-Texas game will kick at 2:30 PM on October 13.