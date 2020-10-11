Longhorns drop out of polls after worst start since 2017

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Unsurprisingly, the Texas Longhorns were dropped from the top 25 in the national polls following the 53-45 loss to Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.

Texas is 2-2 overall, which is the program’s worst season start since Tom Herman’s first year as the Longhorns head coach in 2017. Texas has lost back-to-back Big 12 games for the seventh straight season. The last time Texas avoided a two-game losing streak in the conference was Mack Brown’s final season as the Longhorns head coach.

The Longhorns entered the Red River Showdown ranked No. 22. Texas is 2-6 in its last eight matchups with the Sooners.

Texas has a bye on the schedule this week before hosting Baylor on Oct. 24.

Texas A&M moved up to No. 11 after an upset win over No. 4 Florida for Jimbo Fisher’s first statement win as the Aggies head coach.

Around the Big 12, Oklahoma State was on bye, but moved up several spots to No. 7. Iowa State is ranked No. 20. Kansas State entered the polls at No. 22 following a 3-1 start to the season and a 21-14 win over TCU on Saturday.

AP Top 25 Poll



Team Record Points 1. Clemson (59) 4-0 1546 1 2. Alabama (2) 3-0 1463 2 3. Georgia (1) 3-0 1430 3 4. Notre Dame 3-0 1317 5 5. North Carolina 3-0 1190 8 6. Ohio St. 0-0 1152 6 7. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1069 10 8. Cincinnati 3-0 971 11 9. Penn St. 0-0 970 9 10. Florida 2-1 904 4 11. Texas A&M 2-1 883 21 12. Oregon 0-0 817 12 13. Miami 3-1 789 7 14. BYU 4-0 708 15 15. Auburn 2-1 702 13 16. Wisconsin 0-0 633 16 17. SMU 4-0 522 18 18. Tennessee 2-1 462 14 19. Michigan 0-0 417 20 20. Iowa St. 3-1 404 24 21. Louisiana-Lafayette 3-0 341 23 22. Kansas St. 3-1 301 – 23. Virginia Tech 2-1 198 19 24. Minnesota 0-0 177 25 25. Southern Cal 0-0 124 –

Others receiving votes: Marshall 105, NC State 86, Oklahoma 71, Tulsa 61, UCF 57, Boston College 42, Coastal Carolina 37, UAB 29, Utah 29, Iowa 28, West Virginia 25, Army 20, Memphis 12, Air Force 11, Liberty Flames 8, Mississippi 6, Arizona St. 6, Texas 5, Houston 5, LSU 5, Washington 4, Missouri 2, Virginia 2, Louisiana Tech 2, Indiana 1, TCU 1.