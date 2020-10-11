Longhorns drop out of polls after worst start since 2017

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Unsurprisingly, the Texas Longhorns were dropped from the top 25 in the national polls following the 53-45 loss to Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.

Texas is 2-2 overall, which is the program’s worst season start since Tom Herman’s first year as the Longhorns head coach in 2017. Texas has lost back-to-back Big 12 games for the seventh straight season. The last time Texas avoided a two-game losing streak in the conference was Mack Brown’s final season as the Longhorns head coach.

The Longhorns entered the Red River Showdown ranked No. 22. Texas is 2-6 in its last eight matchups with the Sooners.

Texas has a bye on the schedule this week before hosting Baylor on Oct. 24.

Texas A&M moved up to No. 11 after an upset win over No. 4 Florida for Jimbo Fisher’s first statement win as the Aggies head coach.

Around the Big 12, Oklahoma State was on bye, but moved up several spots to No. 7. Iowa State is ranked No. 20. Kansas State entered the polls at No. 22 following a 3-1 start to the season and a 21-14 win over TCU on Saturday.

AP Top 25 Poll


Team		RecordPoints
1. Clemson (59)4-015461
2. Alabama (2)3-014632
3. Georgia (1)3-014303
4. Notre Dame3-013175
5. North Carolina3-011908
6. Ohio St.0-011526
7. Oklahoma St.3-0106910
8. Cincinnati3-097111
9. Penn St.0-09709
10. Florida2-19044
11. Texas A&M2-188321
12. Oregon0-081712
13. Miami3-17897
14. BYU4-070815
15. Auburn2-170213
16. Wisconsin0-063316
17. SMU4-052218
18. Tennessee2-146214
19. Michigan0-041720
20. Iowa St.3-140424
21. Louisiana-Lafayette3-034123
22. Kansas St.3-1301
23. Virginia Tech2-119819
24. Minnesota0-017725
25. Southern Cal0-0124

Others receiving votes: Marshall 105, NC State 86, Oklahoma 71, Tulsa 61, UCF 57, Boston College 42, Coastal Carolina 37, UAB 29, Utah 29, Iowa 28, West Virginia 25, Army 20, Memphis 12, Air Force 11, Liberty Flames 8, Mississippi 6, Arizona St. 6, Texas 5, Houston 5, LSU 5, Washington 4, Missouri 2, Virginia 2, Louisiana Tech 2, Indiana 1, TCU 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss