Longhorns dominate 6th ranked Cyclones

Texas guard Rori Harmon (3) scores over Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN(KXAN)-When the Texas women won at Iowa State 68-47 on January 19th the Cyclones were without All-American Ashley Joens as well as her sister Aubrey, on Wednesday both Joens sisters played and Texas was even more dominant with a 73-48 win.

Freshman Rory Harmon led the 14th ranked Longhorns with 20 points, 9 assists, six rebounds and six steals. Senior Audrey Warren added 16 points while Lauren Ebo, who also missed the first meeting, scored eight points and pulled down eight rebounds. The Longhorns missed their first seven shots of the game, but a Harmon basket at the end of the first half gave Texas at 31-26 lead heading to the lockerroom.

The Longhorns (18-6, 8-5) then outscored Iowa State 22-9 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Texas shot 50 percent from field despite missing their first seven shots of the game. Texas held Iowa State to nearly 30 points below their season average. Joens did score 18 points and became Iowa State all-time leading scorer.

Texas has now won three straight since their three game losing streak earlier this month while snapping Iowa State’s five game win streak. That Iowa State loss also put the Cyclones in a first place tie with Baylor in the Big 12 standings while Texas sits two games back. Texas plays at West Virginia on Sunday at 11:00 AM central.