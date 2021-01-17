Longhorns derailed again on the road in loss at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP/KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns road woes continued in an upset loss to Texas Tech on Sunday.

Texas Tech’s Vivian Gray scored 24 points with 13 rebounds and Lexi Gordon scored 14 for the 74-66 win over No. 21 Texas. The loss likely drops the Longhorns out of the national polls. Texas (9-3, 3-2 Big 12) hosts TCU on Wednesday.

Gray hit a jump shot, Maka Jackson sank a pair of free throws with 3:31 before halftime and Texas Tech took a 28-26 lead and never trailed again. Gray sealed the win with a three-point play on a sweeping, left-hand layup drawing the foul on Joanne Allen-Taylor. The play gave the Red Raiders a 69-62 lead with 52 seconds remaining.

Celeste Taylor and Audrey Warren scored 14 apiece for Texas. Warren returned to the court for the first time in five games due to injury.

Junior Charli Collier had 13 points and 15 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season.