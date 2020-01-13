Longhorns continue coaching staff shuffle with hiring of two assistants

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tom Herman is continuing the overhaul of the program announcing the addition of two coaches to the 2020 staff on Monday.

Jay Valai will replace Jason Washington as the Longhorns cornerbacks coach. Andre Coleman is receiving a promotion from Longhorns offensive analyst to receivers coach, the school announced.

New Texas defensive coordinator Chris Ash called Valai “a rising star in the profession” in a UT release. When Ash was hired by Herman, he was expected to have full control over his defensive staff — ultimately Ash opted to replace Washington after three seasons at Texas.

Valai was hired by Ash to coach cornerbacks at Rutgers this last season. The Euless, Texas native was also coached by Ash during his senior season at Wisconsin when Ash was the defensive backs coach in 2010.

“First and foremost, this is the blessing of a lifetime,” Valai said in a statement. “Growing up as a kid in Texas and watching Aaron Ross and Michael Huff and all these guys play, and being part of the culture that is Texas high school football, which is second to none, I’m just elated. I’m beyond proud and blessed to be able to represent all of that every minute of every day and to be joining the staff at Texas.”

Valai went to Rutgers after spending the 2018 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, serving as defensive quality control and assistant defensive backs coach. He spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons at Georgia as defensive quality control coach, including the Bulldogs’ trip to the National Championship.

Coleman is getting the interim tag removed on his role as Texas receivers coach. Coleman filled in for the fired Drew Mehringer during the Longhorns bowl game against Utah. He was hired as an offensive analyst in February 2019.

Before joining the Texas staff, Coleman spent the previous six years at his alma mater Kansas State coaching wide receivers, including two as pass game coordinator (2016-17) and one as offensive coordinator (2018). Coleman was instrumental in the growth of the Kansas State offense and return game under head coach Bill Snyder and coached a position group that recorded the most receptions and yards ever by a Snyder-coached team in 2013 before shattering both those marks in 2014 with 230 receptions for 3,097 yards.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to stay on staff and coach at The University of Texas,” Coleman said. “It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to coach at school like Texas that’s one of the perennial powers in college sports with such a great tradition and get a chance to recruit the top talent across the nation. I’m looking forward to helping these guys both on and off the field and helping our program be something our fans are proud of. I’ve learned so much from Coach Herman over the past year. He’s one of the best football minds I’ve ever been around, and he’s one of the best motivators I’ve ever been around.”