Longhorns come in at No. 14 in debut Amway Coaches poll

NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns enter the 2020 preseason Amway Coaches preseason at No. 14, making the poll’s preseason Top 15 for the second straight year.

Last season, off the momentum of a 2019 Sugar Bowl win over No. 5 Georgia, Texas started the season at No. 10, but finished the season unranked following an 8-5 season.

The Longhorns open a spot behind Texas A&M — which debuts at No. 13 in this year’s poll.

In total, four Big 12 teams made the top 25 with Oklahoma leading the way at No. 6.

The top five includes: No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 LSU.

Amway Coaches Poll

RankTeam (first place votes)
No. 1Clemson Tigers (38)
No. 2Ohio State Buckeyes (17)
No. 3Alabama Crimson Tide (4)
No. 4Georgia Bulldogs
No. 5LSU Tigers (6)
No. 6Oklahoma Sooners
No. 7Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 8Florida Gators
No. 9Oregon Ducks
No. 10Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 11Auburn Tigers
No. 12Wisconsin Badgers
No. 13Texas A&M Aggies
No. 14Texas Longhorns
No. 15Michigan Wolverines
No. 16Oklahoma State Cowboys
No. 17USC Trojans
No. 18Minnesota Golden Gophers
No. 19North Carolina Tar Heels
No. 20Utah Utes
No. 21UCF Knights
No. 22Cincinnati Bearcats
No. 23Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 24Virginia Tech Hokies
No. 25Iowa State Cyclones

