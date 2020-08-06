Longhorns come in at No. 14 in debut Amway Coaches poll

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns enter the 2020 preseason Amway Coaches preseason at No. 14, making the poll’s preseason Top 15 for the second straight year.

Last season, off the momentum of a 2019 Sugar Bowl win over No. 5 Georgia, Texas started the season at No. 10, but finished the season unranked following an 8-5 season.

The Longhorns open a spot behind Texas A&M — which debuts at No. 13 in this year’s poll.

In total, four Big 12 teams made the top 25 with Oklahoma leading the way at No. 6.

The top five includes: No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 LSU.

Amway Coaches Poll