With Kansas State driving down the field on the verge of tying the game against Texas, it looked like the Longhorns were about to relinquish another second half lead. A big play was needed, and made, by a veteran who has worked tirelessly for the moment.

After going all out on a fourth down the play before and nearly getting a game winning sack, Senior Defensive Lineman Keondre Coburn did get the game winner the next play. Coburn, or ‘Snacks’ as he is known by his teammates, powered his way to Kansas State Quarterback Adrian Martinez and knocked the ball out before it was recovered by Longhorn teammate Jaylan Ford in the final minute to secure a 34-27 win.

“To get that win right now knowing how much we have and what this team is capable of, it was huge,” noted Coburn. “Everybody doubted us to go out there and get that win. For us to go against them in their territory and get that win out there was amazing.”

Coburn, who was All-Big 12 honorable mention as a sophomore and junior, is in his fifth year on the 40 acres. He’s one of the leaders of the Longhorns that Head Coach Steve Sarkisian is awfully thankful to have.

“He thought about a year ago potentially leaving, going to the NFL,” said Sarkisian. “We said this is where you need to improve your game, one of which was rushing the passer…so to make that play the other night on a sack, fumble to ultimately seal a victory I think for him was really gratifying.”

The win against Kansas State was a thrilling and therapeutic one for the Longhorns that brought out a lot of emotion from the entire team. Chiefly among those showing passion for the moment was Coburn, to the delight of his teammates.

“Man, to see the joy on Snacks’ face, it’s just so fun,” said Longhorns Junior Defensive Back Jerrin Thompson. “It brings joy to everybody just to see your teammates happy, to see him make plays.”

Coburn joked he hasn’t been able to stop reliving the play because he keeps getting tagged in videos and posts of the play on social media.

‘Snacks’ and the Longhorns now control their own fate of getting to the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington. A big step to the title game can be taken Saturday at 6:30 p.m. as Texas hosts undefeated TCU. The Longhorns enter as a touchdown favorite according to FOX Bet.