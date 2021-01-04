Longhorns coaching staff updates: OL coach Herb Hand thanks players on Twitter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longhorns offensive line coach Herb Hand posted a message on Twitter Monday afternoon that appears to signal the end of his tenure at Texas.

Hand wrote: “From the Hand family to the men who we have been honored to work with in Austin…Thank y’all. We love you and are so appreciate for all you gave to our UNIT, the team and The University of Texas. You ALL have greatness in your future…proud to count you among my guys.”

Hand joined the Texas staff prior to the 2018 season as offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator, replacing Derek Warehime on Tom Herman’s staff. Hand helped develop offensive tackle Sam Cosmi into a likely NFL player for 2021, but, overall, the offensive line lacked consistency during his three seasons at Texas.

UT hasn’t officially announced any staff changes for assistant coaches.

On Saturday, University of Texas leadership fired Tom Herman as head coach after four seasons with the program and hired Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian to replace him.

During a Zoom call with the media on Saturday, Sarkisian said he had a brief meeting with the assistant coaches and planned to meet individually with each staff member.

“Putting together a staff is like putting together a jigsaw puzzle. There’s definitely a process to it. With the signing day coming up, we want to make sure we solidify the class,” Sarkisian said.