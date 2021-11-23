Longhorns close out Abe Lemons Classic against Cal Baptist

AUSTIN(KXAN)–First year Longhorns basketball coach Chris Beard has put a lot of things in motion to energize the fan base and unite the program. Both of those have been on display during this current five game homestand. Texas will host Cal Baptist (5-0) on Wednesday at 7:30 in the final of the three game Abe Lemons Classic to honor the former Texas coach. Beard is hoping that with the students on break, they can entice fans to buy $10 tickets to sit in the student section not only Wednesday night, but during Christmas holidays.

Beard will also hold his promised “Party at the Tower” on Monday at 4:30 for UT students who helped sell out the student section in their home opener against Houston Baptist. Beard and some players will be on hand at the Tower and then help usher fans to Gregory Gym for their “throw back game” against Sam Houston State. Only students will be allowed in the historic old gym that will seat a little over 3000.

The 8th ranked Longhorns (3-1) have won back to back games over Northern Colorado and San Jose State since their loss at #1 Gonzaga. Arizona transfer Timmy Allen leads the way averaging 13.3 points and just under six rebounds per game. Texas held both Northern Colorado and San Jose State under 50 points and less than 20 points in the first half.

The Longhorns will close out the homestand Friday, December 3rd against UTRGV.