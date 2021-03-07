LIVE: Longhorns clinch No. 3 seed for Big 12 tournament with complete win over TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — The Longhorns are completely in tune heading into the most important part of the season. It’s tournament time across college basketball and Texas should be considered a contender.

Texas forced 22 TCU turnovers and hit 11 3-pointers, romping to a 76-64 win over the Horned Frogs Sunday night. Texas clinched the No. 3 seed in this week’s Big 12 tournament, earning the tiebreaker over West Virginia.

The Longhorns will open with a rivalry matchup against Texas Tech Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. Texas has lost seven of the last eight games against Chris Beard’s Red Raiders.

Five Longhorns finished in double-digits led by Andrew Jones’ 16 points on 5-7 shooting. Kai Jones and Jericho Sims punished TCU at the rim, combining for 23 points on 11-16 shooting.

Sunday night’s win capped off a demanding stretch of four road games in nine days. Texas took on the challenge and showed the grit that’s necessary to be successful in March, finishing with a 3-1 record. The impressive run has pushed Texas up the NCAA Tournament bracket projections into No. 3 seed territory.

Win or go home games are the only games left for the Longhorns. They look ready to fight to extend their season. The Big 12 tournament runs from Wednesday through Saturday.

Big 12 tournament schedule

Wednesday – First Round

No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas State — 5:30 p.m.

No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 Iowa State — 8:30 p.m.

Thursday – Quarterfinals

No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State — 10:30 a.m.

No. 1 Baylor vs. winner of TCU/Kansas State — 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Kansas vs. winner of Oklahoma/Iowa State — 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Texas Tech — 8:30 p.m.

Friday – Semifinals

Semifinal No. 1 — 5:30 p.m.

Semifinal No. 2 — 8:30 p.m.

Saturday – Championship

Championship game scheduled for 5 p.m. on ESPN