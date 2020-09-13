Longhorns bumped into top 10 of national rankings after season opener

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Texas Longhorns moved into the top 10 of the AP and Amway Coaches poll on Sunday, following its 59-3 win over UTEP in the season opener.

The Longhorns moved from No. 14 to No. 8 in the Amway Coaches poll and from No. 14 to No. 9 in the AP Poll.

After the preseason polls featured teams from all conferences, voters removed teams that aren’t playing a fall football season from the latest rankings. Eleven new teams made their debut in the polls this week.

Clemson remains the No. 1 team in both polls. Oklahoma is the highest ranked Big 12 team at No. 3. Iowa State was dropped from the polls after a surprising 31-14 loss to Louisiana at home. Spurred by the win, the Ragin’ Cajuns moved up to No. 19.

AP Poll

Team Record Pts 1. Clemson (60) 1-0 1524 1 2. Alabama 0-0 1456 3 3. Oklahoma 1-0 1361 4 4. Georgia 0-0 1324 5 5. Florida 0-0 1237 8 6. LSU (1) 0-0 1236 6 7. Notre Dame 1-0 1155 10 8. Auburn 0-0 1055 11 9. Texas 1-0 1033 14 10. Texas A&M 0-0 983 13 11. Oklahoma St. 0-0 927 15 12. North Carolina 1-0 892 18 13. Cincinnati 0-0 647 20 14. UCF 0-0 632 21 15. Tennessee 0-0 528 24 16. Memphis 1-0 495 – 17. Miami 1-0 463 – 18. Louisville 1-0 387 – 19. Louisiana 1-0 377 – 20. Virginia Tech 0-0 368 – 21. BYU 1-0 357 – 22. Army 2-0 243 – 23. Kentucky 0-0 238 – 24. Appalachian St. 1-0 237 – 25. Pittsburgh 1-0 157 –

Others receiving votes: Baylor 146, West Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 69, TCU 49, Virginia 39, Arkansas St. 33, SMU 32, Iowa St. 14, Mississippi St. 14, Boise St. 6, South Florida 6, Mississippi 5, Texas Tech 5, UAB 4, Missouri 3, Air Force 2, Florida St. 2, Marshall 2, Houston 1.