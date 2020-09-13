Longhorns bumped into top 10 of national rankings after season opener

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Texas Longhorns moved into the top 10 of the AP and Amway Coaches poll on Sunday, following its 59-3 win over UTEP in the season opener.

The Longhorns moved from No. 14 to No. 8 in the Amway Coaches poll and from No. 14 to No. 9 in the AP Poll.

After the preseason polls featured teams from all conferences, voters removed teams that aren’t playing a fall football season from the latest rankings. Eleven new teams made their debut in the polls this week.

Clemson remains the No. 1 team in both polls. Oklahoma is the highest ranked Big 12 team at No. 3. Iowa State was dropped from the polls after a surprising 31-14 loss to Louisiana at home. Spurred by the win, the Ragin’ Cajuns moved up to No. 19.

AP Poll

TeamRecordPts
1. Clemson (60)1-015241
2. Alabama0-014563
3. Oklahoma1-013614
4. Georgia0-013245
5. Florida0-012378
6. LSU (1)0-012366
7. Notre Dame1-0115510
8. Auburn0-0105511
9. Texas1-0103314
10. Texas A&M0-098313
11. Oklahoma St.0-092715
12. North Carolina1-089218
13. Cincinnati0-064720
14. UCF0-063221
15. Tennessee0-052824
16. Memphis1-0495
17. Miami1-0463
18. Louisville1-0387
19. Louisiana1-0377
20. Virginia Tech0-0368
21. BYU1-0357
22. Army2-0243
23. Kentucky0-0238
24. Appalachian St.1-0237
25. Pittsburgh1-0157

Others receiving votes: Baylor 146, West Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 69, TCU 49, Virginia 39, Arkansas St. 33, SMU 32, Iowa St. 14, Mississippi St. 14, Boise St. 6, South Florida 6, Mississippi 5, Texas Tech 5, UAB 4, Missouri 3, Air Force 2, Florida St. 2, Marshall 2, Houston 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

