AUSTIN (KXAN) — More All-American honors are rolling in for Texas and Texas State baseball players.

Texas’ Ivan Melendez and Texas State’s Tristan Stivors were named first-team All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Wednesday for their tremendous seasons.

Melendez has at least two more games to add to his eye-popping numbers this season. The Longhorns take on Notre Dame at 6 p.m. Friday at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, and Melendez could add to his national-best 32 home runs and 94 RBIs. He’s also tops in the country with a .887 slugging percentage and 213 total bases while making just two errors in 574 chances playing first base.

Melendez is a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given to the top amateur baseball player in the county by USA Baseball, and he’s already won the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s player of the year award. He’s considered a favorite to win the Dick Howser Trophy, awarded by the NCBWA to the nation’s most outstanding college baseball player.

Stivors, one of the main reasons the Bobcats set a school record for wins and took No. 2 Stanford to the brink of elimination in the regional round, led the nation with 18 saves and also notched seven wins with a 2.21 ERA. After earning the save in the first game against Stanford, Stivors came back two days later and nearly willed the Bobcats to another win, striking out nine over seven innings with just one earned run allowed.

Stivors was also named to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s All-America first-team.

Texas outfielder Murphy Stehly, who’s third in the nation with 101 hits, was named a third-team All-American. Stehly has started all 66 games for the Longhorns and has a .375 batting average and a 1.114 on-base plus slugging percentage.

Texas left-handed pitcher Pete Hansen was also named a third-team All-American. He’ll start Friday’s game against Notre Dame at the CWS and has amassed 115 strikeouts on 103 1/3 innings pitched. He’s 11-2 on the year with a 3.40 ERA and just 19 walks.