Longhorns begin busy stretch against TCU

AUSTIN (KXAN)–The 13th ranked Texas Longhorns will play five games over the next 11 days beginning with TCU on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 at the Frank Erwin Center. Texas snapped a three game losing streak at Kansas State on Tuesday with an 80-77 win, in fact Kansas State is the only team Texas has beaten since January 5th.

The Longhorns are 12-5 and 6-4 in Big 12 play while TCU comes to Austin 11-7, 4-5 in the Big 12 after their 79-76 win over Iowa State on Tuesday. This is the first meeting of the season between the two schools after their January 23rd game in Fort Worth was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the TCU program.

Texas is being led by redshirt junior Andrew Jones who is averaging just under 16 points per game. Jones scored a team high 24 points against Kansas State on Tuesday despite not attempting a shot until just over two minutes to go in the first half.

Freshman Greg Brown is coming off a 17 point performance including a career best 4-5 from three-point range, after scoring just 10 total points UT’s previous two games.

TCU is led by junior guard RJ Nembhard who is averaging 17 points per game. Nembhard scored 20 points on just 4-16 shooting from the field but hit 11-13 free throws against Iowa State while playing all 40 minutes.

The Longhorns are looking to improve to 17-2 against TCU at the Erwin Center before going back on the road Tuesday at Oklahoma followed by a trip to Iowa State.