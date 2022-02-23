Longhorns beat TCU 75-66 with big second half

AUSTIN(KXAN)-The 20th ranked Texas Longhorns won their 20th game of the season with 75-66 win over TCU Tuesday night at the Erwin Center in Austin. Texas trailed trailed the Horned Frogs 48-38 with 13:20 to go in the game before going on a 17-2 run to grab a five point lead with 7:25 to go.
Senior Andrew Jones gave Texas the lead on a three point play, getting fouled on a driving layup and hitting the free throw. Jones led the Longhorns with 21 points. Marcus Carr scored 19 points while Timmy Allen scored 17 with seven rebounds, Texas hit just 1-14 from 3-point range but knocked down 24-29 free throws.
TCU shot better than 65% from the field in the first half on their way to a 35-30 but Texas held the Horned Frogs to 42% shooting in the second half. Mike Miles led TCU with 17 points.
Texas (20-8, 9-6) is back on the road Saturday at West Virginia before host Baylor on Monday night in their final game ever at the Erwin Center