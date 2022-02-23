Longhorns beat TCU 75-66 with big second half

Texas guard Marcus Carr (2) shoots against TCU guard Francisco Farabello (3) and forward Xavier Cork, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN(KXAN)-The 20th ranked Texas Longhorns won their 20th game of the season with 75-66 win over TCU Tuesday night at the Erwin Center in Austin. Texas trailed trailed the Horned Frogs 48-38 with 13:20 to go in the game before going on a 17-2 run to grab a five point lead with 7:25 to go.

Senior Andrew Jones gave Texas the lead on a three point play, getting fouled on a driving layup and hitting the free throw. Jones led the Longhorns with 21 points. Marcus Carr scored 19 points while Timmy Allen scored 17 with seven rebounds, Texas hit just 1-14 from 3-point range but knocked down 24-29 free throws.

TCU shot better than 65% from the field in the first half on their way to a 35-30 but Texas held the Horned Frogs to 42% shooting in the second half. Mike Miles led TCU with 17 points.

Texas (20-8, 9-6) is back on the road Saturday at West Virginia before host Baylor on Monday night in their final game ever at the Erwin Center