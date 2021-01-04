Longhorns basketball rises to highest AP ranking since 2011

Texas Longhorns forward Jericho Sims (20) dunks against Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns (8-1, 2-0 in Big 12) vaulted to No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press and USA Today Coaches poll after a dominant, blowout win at previously No. 3 Kansas over the weekend.

The top five ranking is Texas’ highest in the polls since Feb. 21, 2011. Coincidentally, the 2011 season is Texas’ only other win against Kansas in Lawrence. Overall, Texas has a 9-35 record against the Jayhawks.

The Longhorns turned a close game into a rout in the second half at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, winning by 25 points. The 84-59 result ties for the largest win by an opponent in the history of the Kansas building.

Texas’ experienced guard play and Jericho Sims methodically took Kansas apart in the final 20 minutes as if the Jayhawks were some middle-tier team. The Longhorns defeated Kansas for the second time in their last five meetings.

The Longhorns host Iowa State on Tuesday. UT will not allow fans into the Frank Erwin Center for that game due to current COVID-19 conditions in the area.

Texas will then start a two-game slate against ranked teams, traveling to No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday and hosting Texas Tech on Jan. 13.

After the loss, Kansas dropped to No. 6 in the rankings. Texas Tech fell to No. 18 following a home loss to Oklahoma State. No. 14 West Virginia lost at Oklahoma over the weekend, capping off an upset-heavy day in the Big 12.

Baylor remains at No. 2, chasing Gonzaga for the title of top team in the country.

AP Poll – Jan. 4



1. Gonzaga (63) 10-0 1599 1 2. Baylor (1) 9-0 1537 2 3. Villanova 8-1 1453 4 4. Texas 8-1 1415 8 5. Iowa 9-2 1298 10 6. Kansas 8-2 1224 3 7. Creighton 8-2 1140 11 8. Wisconsin 9-2 1085 6 9. Tennessee 7-1 1076 7 10. Michigan 9-0 1039 16 11. Houston 8-1 977 5 12. Illinois 8-3 878 15 13. Missouri 7-1 747 12 14. West Virginia 8-3 706 9 15. Rutgers 7-2 703 14 16. Minnesota 10-2 559 21 17. Oregon 8-1 545 21 18. Texas Tech 8-3 445 13 19. Clemson 8-1 411 – 19. Virginia Tech 8-1 411 24 21. Duke 3-2 280 20 22. Virginia 5-2 258 23 23. Saint Louis 7-1 133 – 23. Michigan St. 7-3 133 17 25. Florida St. 5-2 120 18

Others receiving votes: Florida 110, Louisville 103, Ohio St. 96, Northwestern 86, Oklahoma St. 68, Arizona 25, Colorado 19, BYU 18, Drake 17, NC State 16, Oklahoma 15, Arkansas 14, Seton Hall 11, UCLA 6, Xavier 5, San Diego St. 4, UConn 4, LSU 3, Boise St. 3, Indiana 2, Alabama 2, Syracuse 1.