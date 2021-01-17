Longhorns basketball game against Iowa State postponed

Texas head coach Shaka Smart directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns’ basketball game against Iowa State on Wednesday has been postponed, Texas Athletics announced on Sunday. Iowa State paused all team activities due to COVID-19 protocols prior to its game against Kansas, which was originally scheduled for Saturday.

This is the third Texas men’s basketball game affected by COVID-19 this season.

The Big 12 opener on Dec. 13 against Baylor was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bears program. A non-conference game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was canceled.

Texas was missing three players in Saturday’s win against Kansas State. Forwards Greg Brown, Kai Jones and Brock Cunningham were out for an undisclosed reason.

The Longhorns used eight players for the majority of Saturday’s game, building a 20-point lead at halftime and cruising to a 82-67 win over the struggling Wildcats.

The Big 12 expects to makeup all postponed conference games during the regular season. There’s an extra week between the end of the regular season and the conference tournament, which provides the league flexibility to play some of those postponed games.

The regular season is scheduled to end on Feb. 27 with the conference tournament scheduled to start on March 10.

Texas (11-2, 5-1 Big 12) will return to the court when it plays at TCU on Saturday, Jan. 23. Tip is set for 5 p.m.