Longhorns back in AP Top 25 with lopsided win over Kansas State

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Texas Longhorns returned to the Associated Press Top 25 poll after a one week drop from the rankings. The No. 23 Longhorns scored their most points in 15 years in a 69-31 win at Kansas State on Saturday.

Texas (6-3) paused all team activities on Sunday after three players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, UT Athletics announced. Texas is schedule to play Kansas on Saturday, pending future test results this week.

The top five stayed the same with Texas A&M keeping its fifth place ranking. The Aggies rallied at Auburn with 17 fourth quarter points for a 31-20 victory. Texas A&M visits Tennessee on Dec. 12 in a make-up game from their postponed November date.

Iowa State and Oklahoma clinched their spots in the Big 12 championship game with Saturday wins over West Virginia and Baylor. Iowa State earned its top 10 ranking, going 8-1 during its Big 12 schedule for the No. 10 spot. Oklahoma remained at No. 13.

Oklahoma State dropped out of the AP Poll after its 29-22 loss to TCU on Saturday.

AP Poll – Dec. 6

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (62) 9-0 1550 1 2. Notre Dame 10-0 1482 2 3. Ohio St. 5-0 1407 3 4. Clemson 9-1 1387 4 5. Texas A&M 7-1 1274 5 6. Florida 8-1 1233 6 7. Cincinnati 8-0 1204 7 8. Indiana 6-1 1047 10 9. Miami 8-1 1039 9 10. Iowa St. 8-2 947 12 11. Coastal Carolina 10-0 923 14 12. Georgia 6-2 914 11 13. Oklahoma 7-2 837 13 14. BYU 9-1 713 8 15. Northwestern 5-1 647 16 16. Southern Cal 3-0 624 17 17. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 560 20 18. Tulsa 6-1 444 22 19. Iowa 5-2 424 24 20. North Carolina 7-3 306 – 21. Colorado 4-0 253 – 22. Liberty 9-1 191 25 23. Texas 6-3 164 – 24. Buffalo 4-0 145 – 25. Wisconsin 2-2 115 18

Others receiving votes: NC State 98, Marshall 66, San Jose St. 66, Oklahoma St. 33, UCF 11, Boise St. 10, Washington 10, Auburn 9, Missouri 8, Nevada 5, Army 2, UCLA 1, TCU 1.