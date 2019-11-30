Longhorns avoid upset against McNeese State

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 21: Texas Longhorns head coach Shaka Smart reacts during the second half of their game against the Georgetown Hoyas at Madison Square Garden on November 21, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s no way the Longhorns expected to be in for a serious fight against McNeese State.

But, the Cowboys brought the fight and nearly upset Texas Saturday at the Frank Erwin Center.

Courtney Ramey knocked down both free throws of a one-and-one with eight seconds left for the go-ahead points and a Longhorns 73-71 victory.

McNeese State grabbed two late leads over the Longhorns on the shooting touch of Leondre Washington. The junior guard gave the Cowboys a 64-62 lead on a jumper with 3:36 remaining. Washington led McNeese to another lead at 69-68 with a 3-pointer at 1:36 to go.

Andrew Jones followed with a cold-blooded 3-pointer on the following possession for a 71-69 lead. McNeese tied the game at 71 with a minute to go and had the chance for the lead in the final seconds. Ramey played solid defense forcing an awkward shot from Dru Kuxhausen with 11 seconds left. Ramey was subsequently fouled by Kuxhausen on the rebound to go to the line for the game-winning free throws.

Ramey and Jones led the Longhorns in scoring with 14 each. Jones was a spark off the bench. Sha’markus Kennedy led the Cowboys with 22 points. Washington scored 17 coming off the bench.

On the one-year anniversary of the Longhorns home loss to Radford, Texas avoided a similar, embarrassing upset Saturday. Texas hosts UAB Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Frank Erwin Center.