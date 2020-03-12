Longhorns athletic events to be played without fans for next 11 days

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All University of Texas home athletic events will be played without fans through March 22 as the coronavirus pandemic makes its way to the US, according to Longhorns Athletic Director Chris Del Conte.

Texas will host a baseball series with New Mexico this weekend, as well as a game against Incarnate Word on Tuesday, Mar. 17. Columbia University was scheduled to play a Men’s Tennis match at Texas this Saturday, but has cancelled their trip to Austin.

“We realize COVID-19 (coronavirus) is a major concern to everyone, and in an effort to mitigate any potential risks for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans, we will be limiting those in attendance at our home sporting events through the next two weekends,” Del Conte said. “We regret that our fans will not be able to attend our events to support our teams, but this decision was made with the health and well-being of our campus community and fans as the top priority.”

Del Conte says the athletic department will take direction from UT President Gregory Fenves.

Teams will also continue to travel to scheduled road games, according to Del Conte.

