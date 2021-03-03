Longhorns at Oklahoma looking for back to back road wins

Texas guard Jase Febres (13) fights for a loose ball with Iowa State guard Tre Jackson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AUSTIN (KXAN)–The Longhorns will try to split their regular season series with Oklahoma when they meet at Lloyd Noble Center Thursday at 8:00 (ESPN). Texas (15-7,9-6 Big 12) is playing their third straight road game. The 15th ranked Longhorns beat Iowa State 81-67 on Tuesday to guarantee themselves a winning conference record.

Sophomore Kai Jones led Texas with 17 points off the bench against the Cyclones while senior Jase Febres scored a season high nine points on three three-pointers. It was just over a year ago when Febres suffered a knee injury against Texas Tech that sidelined him longer than anyone thought. Tuesday Febres played in just his ninth game of the season.

“From having to re-learn how to walk to run, to moving on defense, it’s been a long journey” Febres said. “Finally coming back and being able to make shots and run and actually feel athletics again, that’s what the journey is all about. This whole journey has been a good one and built a lot of character for me.”

Febres gives Texas another offensive option off the bench during this stretch of four road games in nine days to close the regular season.

Texas lost the first meeting with OU on January 26th in Austin 80-79, it was their first game in 10 days after two postponements because of COVID-19 issues in other programs. While the Longhorns were never shutdown, that was their second game playing short-handed. Texas was not only without starting guard Courtney Ramey and key reserve Brock Cunningham, but head coach Shaka Smart had to watch the game from a hotel while in quarantine from COVID-19. Texas came back from eight points down with 4:24 to go and had a chance to tie the game, but Andrew Jones missed a three point attempt with nine seconds to go.

16th ranked Oklahoma (14-8, 9-7) has lost three in a row including back to back games to rival Oklahoma State on Saturday and Monday. Austin Reaves, who scored 23 points in the game at the Erwin Center, leads Oklahoma averaging 17.6 points per game.

Texas will close the regular season at TCU on Sunday evening.