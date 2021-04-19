Longhorns are back in the NCAA Volleyball Final Four

AUSTIN(KXAN)–The Texas volleyball team is not headed to the Final Four, they are staying for the Final Four. The fourth seeded Longhorns beat fifth seeded Nebraska 3-1 on Monday to advance to their 13th Final Four in school history and first since 2016. Texas (26-1) will face the winner of top seed Wisconsin and Florida who play later Monday evening, in Thursday’s national semifinals

After splitting the first two sets, the Longhorns fell behind 4-1 before turning it around and winning the third set 25-15. The Longhorns fell behind 13-8 in the fourth set before winning six of the next seven points and went on to close it out 25-21. The match was played inside the arena at the CHI Health Center in Omaha after early round matches were played on convention center courts in front of few fans.

After five consecutive trips to the Final Four that started with the 2012 National Championship, Texas has missed out the last three years.

Washington was the first team to earn a trip to the Fina Four with Purdue and Kentucky playing the last regional final of the day.