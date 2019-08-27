Longhorns anxious for opener

AUSTIN, TX – NOVEMBER 24: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass in the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN(KXAN)–It will be nearly eight months to the day between UT’s Sugar Bowl win and Saturday’s opener against Louisiana Tech. Needless to say after what is always a grueling off-season of work, and then training camp, this team is ready to play.

“I’m so excited, I’ve been itching to get to this weekend since January,” said junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

While Ehlinger doesn’t, or shouldn’t get hit in practice, that’s not the case for the rest of the team, so squaring off against a different team is a welcome change. “We’ve been hitting each other since spring ball and all throughout camp, working really hard to just build this years team and we finally get the opportunity to go put that on display,” said senior receiver Collin Johnson.

Louisiana Tech is coming to Austin after an 8-5 season last year including a Hawaii Bowl win over host Hawaii. The Bulldogs feature a senior quarterback in J’mar Smith who passed for 3,160 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. His favorite target is receiver Adrian Hardy from Houston, who led the team with 75 receptions for 1,145 yards and six touchdowns.