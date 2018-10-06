Longhorns and Sooners ready for most significant match up in years

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Cotton Bowl is Dallas has been home to the Texas-Oklahoma game since 1929.

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The Texas-Oklahoma game is like no other in the nation. The game has been played at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas since 1929.

The Cotton Bowl seats 92,100 and they split the stadium with 46,050 in burnt orange and 46,050 in crimson. Because of the unique fan set up, it makes for a game where one of the fan bases is always cheering and usually leads to a number of momentum swings.

The emotion starts before the players even get inside the stadium.

"There's nothing like that bus ride," said Texas junior wide receiver Collin Johnson."Just seeing the OU fans and the Texas fans walking, the stadium is split half and half. It's just an unreal environment. It speaks for itself; it's a big game, an exciting game with passion and stuff. We're looking forward to playing in it."

"When you're driving on one side of the field and it's quiet and then you past the fifty-yard line and you can't hear yourself think," said Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger "I think just having that experience of the environment and being able to play in such a rich tradition is incredible."

Texas leads the all-time series 61-46-5, but OU has won the last two meetings and six of the last eight. The marks the first time both teams come in ranked, Texas 19th and Oklahoma 7th in the AP Poll, since 2013.

The Longhorns will have to contend with one of the best offenses in the nation. It all starts with quarterback Kyler Murray who has thrown for 1460 yards with 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions and he's completing almost 71% of his passes.

"The dude is accurate. He can put the ball almost anywhere," said Texas defensive end Charles Omenihu. "He's a lot better than what he was in high school and A&M that's for sure. He's a boss but you have to step up for those kind of games. You have to put your best foot forward because he's going to do it, they're going to do it, it is what it is. Can't come in there timid, can't come in there looking at the stands seeing all the people, there's none of that for us. We're going against some real dudes so you have to step up."

Murray has a great set of receivers led by Marquise Brown who has 24 catches for 544 yards (22.7 yards per catch) and five touchdowns.

Ehlinger is making his second straight start in this game and the Longhorn sophomore expects that to make a difference.

"You can go to the game and experience the environment of the split stadium but you don't really experience it until you play in it," Ehlinger said.

Texas will face an Oklahoma defense that is allowing more than 400 yards of offense per game, but with the Sooners high powered offense, that's been good enough. Linebacker Kenneth Murray is the anchor of the defense, he ranks 6th in the nation with 64 tackles, 28 of those came in their 28-21 win against Army.

"He's the glue that kind of holds them together, said Texas head coach Tom Herman. "Their front six is the strength of their defense. We're going to -- it's going to be a battle trying to block those guys."

3 Keys for Texas

Fast start: There will be a number of momentum swings in this game, but this is an OU team that makes a living on running away and hiding early. The Sooners have outscored their opponents 136-40 in the first half this season. Texas is 10-1 under Tom Herman with the lead at halftime.

Run the Ball: Time of possession can be an overrated stat, but against a high powered offense like OU, if Texas can limit the number of chance they have the ball, that can put a little more pressure on that offense. Sooners are giving up 153 rushing yards per game, Texas is averaging 153 yards per game on the ground.

Composure and discipline: Texas has struggled with penalties, they got away with it at Kansas State, committing 10 in the game. Texas also committed 10 at Maryland and that was one of the contributing factors in their loss.