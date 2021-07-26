Longhorns and Aggies react to Texas and OU’s decision to leave the Big 12

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Let the shake up begin, Texas and Oklahoma are officially on their way out of the Big 12.

Rod Babers, a Longhorns defensive back from 1999-2002, believes this move is the right one for Texas and their Sooner rivals.

“For Texas it’s the right decision,” Babers said. “A lot of uncertainty, a lot of instability in college sports right now with name, image, and likeness on the horizon, got playoff expansion coming up too, the NCAA is relinquishing a lot of authority.”

The destination is still unknown, but multiple reports indicate that the Southeastern Conference will be the final landing spot for the Longhorns and Sooners.

“The best leadership right now in college sports whether you want to admit it or not, might be in the SEC,” Babers explained. “And I think Texas is looking at that landscape saying, ‘let’s go with more stability, let’s go with more security, let’s go with more leadership and vision,’ the Big 12 has lacked all of those things in the past few years.”

If a move to the SEC happens, then the rivalry game between Texas and Texas A&M will return, which is something that has 104.9 The Horn host and A&M graduate Chad Hastings thrilled.

“I never thought this was the way to get it back but yeah sure…come on, welcome in,” Hastings said. “You’ll find the advantage of being in the SEC, you’ll deal with the other stuff but man let’s play.”