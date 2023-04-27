AUSTIN (KXAN)–Texas basketball coach Rodney Terry added another key piece in his efforts to rebuild the Longhorns roster with the addition of high-scoring guard Max Abmas. He announced on social media on Thursday that he will transfer to Texas after four seasons at Oral Roberts.

Abmas has been one of the top scorers in the country, averaging 21.9 points while hitting 119 (37%) 3-pointers and four assists per game. For his career at ORU, Abmas started all 123 games and had a career scoring average of 20.8 points per game. Abmas was fifth in the nation this past season in free throw percentage, shooting 92% on 172 attempts.

Abmas is the second player from the transfer portal to commit to Texas. On Sunday, 6-11 Kadin Shedrick announced he was transferring to UT after three seasons at Virginia. Also Sunday, Longhorn Dylan Disu announced he will be back for a 5th season and 3rd season at Texas. Disu and Shedrick give Texas a very formidable front-line duo.

Texas is still waiting on a final decision from both guard Tyrese Hunter and forward Dillon Mitchell. Both players declared for the NBA draft while retaining their college eligibility.