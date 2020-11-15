Longhorns add four-star linebacker to 2021 recruiting class

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns added a highly-coveted prospect at a position of need on Saturday.

Four-star linebacker Terrence Cooks, out of Shadow Creek High School, announced his commitment to the Longhorns on Saturday afternoon, becoming Texas’ 18th pledge in the 2021 class. The linebackers are in fairly substantial need for linebacking depth.

Cooks joins Arlington product Morice Blackwell as the only, true linebacker prospects for the 2021 class.

According to 247 Sports, Cooks had offers from 36 Division 1 schools and picked the Longhorns over Baylor, LSU and Georgia.

247 Sports rates Cooks as the No. 302 player in the country and the No. 46 player in Texas.