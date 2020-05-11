Longhorns add Arlington linebacker to 2021 recruiting class

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns picked up a commitment for the 2021 class in Arlington Martin linebacker Morice Blackwell on Sunday.

Blackwell announced his choice to play for Texas and coach Tom Herman with a Twitter post, taking the Longhorns 2021 recruiting class to nine total players.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area prospect is rated as a three-star and the 67th-ranked player in the state of Texas by 247 Sports. The Longhorns are ranked No. 12 in the 247 Sports team recruiting rankings.

Blackwell becomes the second linebacker prospect committed to new linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler and the current Texas class. Standout New Caney outside linebacker Derrick Harris Jr. committed to the Longhorns during the 2019 football season.

Blackwell was reporting offers from 14 schools including Alabama, Georgia, Baylor and Notre Dame.

Current Texas 2021 Commitments

Morice Blackwell | Linebacker | Arlington Martin (TX)

| Linebacker | Arlington Martin (TX) Billy Bowman | Athlete | Denton Ryan (TX)

| Athlete | Denton Ryan (TX) Hayden Conner | Offensive lineman | Katy Taylor (TX)

| Offensive lineman | Katy Taylor (TX) Juan Davis | Tight End | Fort Worth Everman (TX)

| Tight End | Fort Worth Everman (TX) Derrick Harris Jr. | Linebacker | New Caney (TX)

| Linebacker | New Caney (TX) Landen King | Tight End | Atascocita (TX)

| Tight End | Atascocita (TX) Jalen Milroe | Quarterback | Katy Tompkins (TX)

| Quarterback | Katy Tompkins (TX) Ja’Tavion Sanders | Defensive End | Denton Ryan (TX)

| Defensive End | Denton Ryan (TX) Jordon Thomas |Defensive End | Port Arthur Memorial (TX)