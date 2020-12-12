Longhorns AD: ‘Tom Herman is our coach’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns Athletics Director Chris Del Conte extended his support to head football coach Tom Herman Saturday, quieting rumors that the fourth-year Longhorns coach would be fired during the 2020 season.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about the future of our Football coach. My policy is to wait until the end of the season before evaluating and commenting on our program and coaches. With the close of the regular season, I want to reiterate that Tom Herman is our coach,” Del Conte said in a statement.

Texas finished the season with a 6-3 record after a COVID-19 outbreak within the program canceled this week’s Kansas game. The Longhorns are preparing for a bowl game at the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando or the Texas Bowl in Houston at the end of December. Bowl invitations have not been released.

In November, three-time national championship winning coach Urban Meyer was a constant topic of conversation around the Longhorns fanbase as complaints about the direction of the program under Herman grew louder.

However, Meyer told Texas he isn’t planning a return to coaching due to health reasons.

The 2020 season was seen as a make or break year for the Longhorns with Herman’s recruiting classes fully immersed within the program. Senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger returned for his fourth season and new offensive and defensive coordinators were expected to get the most out of an experienced roster.

The expected success never fully materialized on the field. The Longhorns dropped back-to-back games to TCU and Oklahoma, falling to .500 with a 2-2 record just a month into the regular season.

Texas reentered the conference championship conversation with three straight wins but couldn’t beat Iowa State at home in a pivotal Black Friday showdown to keep hopes of a Big 12 championship alive.

From the opposite perspective, Texas was close to a dream season with its three losses by a combined 13 points. Each loss was by one score, including a four-overtime defeat against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl.

Herman has a 31-18 overall record and a 22-13 conference record at Texas.

“When I look at our Football program right now, I see tremendous young men and promising talent. Our student-athletes are developing, and they play their hearts out. This has been an unprecedented year for all of us, and we’re all disappointed that we didn’t meet our expectations. Like the many fans that follow and support our program, I can’t help but think what could have been in 2020. There’s still more work to be done, but I’m excited to watch our players and program move forward,” Del Conte added.