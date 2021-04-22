Longhorn quarterbacks embrace the competition

AUSTIN(KXAN)–Unless there is a clear cut starter, the most popular topic in any training camp, spring or summer is the starting quarterback. That’s the case with the Longhorns as they wrap up Spring practice with Saturday’s Orange-White game. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has not tipped his hand on who is the leader between junior Casey Thompson and sophomore Hudson Card.

Thompson would appear to be the favorite from an experience standpoint after coming off the bench in the Alamo Bowl for an injured Sam Ehlinger and completed 8-10 passes for 170 yards, and four touchdowns. “When I woke up on the day of the Alamo Bowl I thought just be prepared and study the game plan and study the system,” Thompson said. “After the game I kind of felt a sense of relief. I really don’t feel any different, I’ve always been a confident player and a confident guy. I’m trying to leave the Alamo Bowl in the past, I was mad about my two incompletions for about a month. I’m hungry and I want to get better. I’m just trying to be the best player I can be moving forward. I’m embracing the competition, it’s only going to push me and make me better.”

Thompson didn’t waste any time building a relationship with new head coach Steve Sarkisian. “My first reaction was how can I get a hold of him,” Thompson said. He did get his new coaches number from Athletic Director Chris Del Conte. “I’ve been watching Alabama game the day he got hired and I called him that same day.”

Card threw is only collegiate pass in the Alamo Bowl, his second appearance in the 2020 season. Coming from Lake Travis high school and the long list of quarterbacks that have played at the next level before him brings a certain expectation. “I try to block it off and just focus on each and every day, trying to get better everyday. Lake Travis prepared me for a lot for situations like this and I’m thankful for that.”

The quarterback battle is always tricky, each player wants to win the job, but they are trying to beat out a teammate that they spend just about all of their football time with. “We’re great friends, he’s a great dude, great player, we make each other at the end of the day, we’re there for each other, but at the end of the day we know it’s a competition, that’s the way it should be,” said Card.

Fans will no doubt be excited to see the two quarterbacks perform, but the players know while there will be fans inside Darrell Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and the broadcast on the Longhorn Network, understand it is technically their 15th and final spring practice.

“It’s exciting, not trying to make it any bigger than it is, it’s just another practice and go out there and throw it like you’ve been throwing and things will pan out like they should.”