Longhorn legend’s life celebrated at Austin funeral service

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Family and friends celebrated the life of Texas Longhorns legend Cedric Benson Saturday at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Austin.

The 36-year-old died in a motorcycle accident last Saturday night in west Austin. A minivan was trying to cross the intersection when it ran into the motorcycle. Benson and a 27-year-old woman, Aamna Najam, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Benson will live forever in Texas football history after record-setting seasons at Midland Lee High School and UT.

Benson rushed for over 8,000 yards during his high school career. In his senior season with the Longhorns, Benson won the Doak Walker award given to college football’s best running back in 2004.

This one hurts, but Ced did always find ways to bring the family together. GOD DOESN’T MAKE MISTAKES. Brothers, he’s watching over us now. Rest easy Big Bro!! Praying god sends peace for the family and friends during this hard time. Gone to soon!! #RIPCedB #UTbrOTHERhood #FaMiLy pic.twitter.com/Cn3GvTydYW — Coach Eddie Jones (@CoachEJ_DLine) August 24, 2019

A memorial motorcycle ride was held in remembrance of Benson Saturday morning starting at Twin Peaks restaurant in Round Rock and ended at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on the UT campus.

Gresko, a member of the Durdy Boyz Austin motorcycle group, says they “came out today to show him love for one last ride.”