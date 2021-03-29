Longhorn legend Eddie Reese retires after 43 years as swimming and diving head coach

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After 43 years and 15 national championships, legendary Texas swimming and diving head coach Eddie Reese is hanging up his whistle and stopwatch.

Reese announced his retirement after a weekend where he led the Longhorns to a NCAA-best 15th swimming and diving national championship. He made the decision before Texas won the title this weekend in North Carolina.

“I’ve always said I would know when to retire, and it would always be before anyone wanted me to retire,” Reese said. “So that’s where I am, I just decided last week I wanted to retire.”

Reese helped make Texas a dominant force in swimming and diving, since his arrival in 1979. Texas has won 42 straight conference championships (Southwest Conference and Big 12) and has finished in the top ten nationally for 41 straight seasons.

The national championships are what separates Reese from many coaches in multiple sports. His 15 titles are tied for seventh most of any coach, in any sport, in NCAA history. Texas has also won five of the last six national titles.

The 🐐 has entered the pool#HookEm pic.twitter.com/VshEilcg3U — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) March 28, 2021

Reese also coached the U.S. Olympic team in 1992, 2004, and 2008. Under his direction, Olympians won 39 gold medals, and 16 silver medals.

The Longhorn legend will officially step away after the Olympics, but will still be involved with the program.

“As long as my mind is good, my jokes are good, I’m going to keep doing it,” Reese added. “My jokes are always good.”

The interim coach for Texas will be Wyatt Collins, a former Longhorn and assistant under Reese for two seasons.