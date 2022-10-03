AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas women’s basketball star Tiffany Jackson passed away on Monday after a long bout with cancer at age 37.

Jackson played at Texas from 2003-2007 where she was a three-time All-American. Jackson played in 123 games with 103 starts under Hall of Fame coach Jody Conradt.

She is the only person in program history to have accomplished the combined feat of 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 steals and 150 blocks. Jackson currently ranks fifth in school history with 1,917 career points, fourth with 1,039 career rebounds, third with 313 steals and seventh with 181 blocked shots. She is one of only five players in program history to record more than 1,000 career points and more than 1,000 career rebounds.

“Tiffany had a great career and was an impact player,” Conradt said, in a university release. “She was recognized for her all-around game and the fact that she was tremendously mobile and could play multiple positions. She was beloved by teammates, and we share in the sadness of her passing.”

Jackson returned to Texas in May 2018 when Karen Aston hired her as an assistant coach. She coached for two seasons.

In April this year, Jackson was named head coach of Wiley College in Marshall, Texas.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Tiffany Jackson, one of the greatest players in the history of Texas women’s basketball,” Texas head coach Vic Schaefer said. “From her days as a player for DFW Elite to her days as a player at The University of Texas, Tiffany has meant so much to so many people in this great state of Texas. I know she was so excited to be the head coach at Wiley College for the upcoming season. She will be sorely missed by so many. Our deepest sympathies go out to her family.”

Jackson was the 5th overall pick in the 2007 WNBA draft by the New York Liberty and played nine seasons with the Liberty, Tulsa Shock and Los Angeles Sparks.

Jackson was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in 2015 and her cancer was in remission in May 2016 following treatment.

According to the release, services are pending.