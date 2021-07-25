Longhorn Gibson finishes 8th in 3-Meter Synchro in Japan

Alison Gibson and Krysta Palmer of the United States’ compete during the Women’s Synchronized 3m Springboard Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

AUSTIN (KXAN)–Former Texas Longhorn diver Alison Gibson and Krysta Palmer finished 8th in the 3-Meter Synchro diving competition in Tokyo on Sunday. After their first two dives, Gibson and Palmer were in first place but dropped to sixth place after their 3rd dive. China continued their dominance in diving with Shi Tingmao and Wang Han winning gold. Canada’s Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu took silver, and Germany’s Lena Hentschel and Tina Punzel earned the bronze medal.

In a Team USA release the two spoke after the competition. “We’re just so happy and blessed to be here honestly,” said Palmer, “and I think we went into this just wanting to have fun and stay as relaxed as possible, that’s what helps us dive, and so keeping that, keeping in who we are in the mix of our diving is what we wanted to do.”

“And I think the thing is we do this sport because we love it,” added Gibson, “and that’s the core of it. Some days are good, some days are bad but in the end we’re doing it because we love it and that’s something we kept reminding each other.”

Gibson grew up in Austin and began diving at UT”s Lee and Joe Jamail Swimming Center as a 9-year old. Gibson went to become a four-time All-American at Texas including a 2017 1-meter national championship was making her Olympic debut after finishing 6th in the 2016 Olympic trials in on the springboard. Gibson is still coached by UT diving coach and 1992 Olympian Matt Scoggin.