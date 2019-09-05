Longhorn City Limits offers campus experience without a ticket

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saturday’s Texas-LSU is not only a sellout, but one of the toughest tickets in all of college football this season.

There are still ways to enjoy the game day atmosphere without a ticket. There will be a watch party at Longhorn City Limits, located on the LBJ lawn at the northeast corner of Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

There will be a giant screen on their concert stage for any tailgaters that want to watch the game from right outside the stadium.

Food and drink options to purchase will be provided by Stubbs BBQ and Deep Eddy Lounge. There will be other beverage stations open throughout the duration of the game. Alcohol sales will be sold until the end of the third quarter.

This is also where ESPN’s College GameDay will be set up for their live broadcast on Saturday morning.

Schedule of events for LSU-Texas game:

8:00-11:00 a.m. ESPN College GameDay Live broadcast

2:30 p.m. Deep Eddy Lounge at Longhorn City Limits opens

3:30 p.m. Rob Baird at Longhorn City Limits

5 p.m. Midland concert at Longhorn City Limits

6:30 p.m. LSU-Texas Watch Party

Postgame: Silent Disco on the LBJ lawn