Longhorn and Vandegrift high school product Greg Brown headed to NBA draft

Texas forward Greg Brown (4) celebrates a play with head coach Shaka Smart and teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN(KXAN)– Shaka Smart referred to Greg Brown as a one and done as soon as the Vandegrift high school product committed to Texas, he was right. On Thursday Brown posted on his Instagram account that he is declaring for the NBA draft.

In the post Brown said that he has decided to chase his dreams and enter the 2021 NBA Draft and will sign with BDA Sports.

The 6-8 forward has been projected as a first round draft pick since he arrived at Texas. Brown averaged 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while hitting 30-91 three-pointers. Brown scored a career high 24 points and 14 rebounds in UT’s win over Oklahoma State in their Big 12 opener.

Brown’s production did drop off the second half of the season. His average dropped from 12 points per game in late January down to the 9.3 points per game average he closed the season. Brown played just 25 total minutes in UT’s two Big 12 Tournament games and first round loss to Abilene Christian, scoring just five points.

Brown joins teammate Kai Jones in the Draft who has been projected as a lottery pick after his breakthrough sophomore season.

The NBA Draft will be held on July 29th.