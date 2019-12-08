Lock throws 3 TDs in first half as Broncos beat Texans 38-24

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws as he is pressured by Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (KXAN/AP) — Broncos rookie Drew Lock threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns and Kareem Jackson had an interception and returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown against his former team.

The Houston Texans played a dud of a football game just a week after an inspired performance on Sunday night football against the New England Patriots.

The Denver Broncos built a huge first-half lead and coasted to a 38-24 win over the Texans. Lock is now 2-0 as a starter making his NFL debut in a win over the Chargers last week.

The Texans scored three second half touchdowns to make the final score look a little bit more respectable after trailing 31-3 at halftime. Deshaun Watson threw for a touchdown and added two more on the ground accounting for all of Houston’s scores.

The final three weeks of the regular season will be very interesting in the AFC South. The Texans (8-5) and Tennessee Titans (7-5) are jockeying for the division title and will face each other twice in the final three weeks.

Lock threw for 235 yards with three TDs in the first half for the most yards passing in a first half by the Broncos since Peyton Manning had 282 in Week 5 of 2014.