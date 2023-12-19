AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wednesday marks a day that many high school football players dream about, the day they can sign a letter of intent to play college football.

The early signing period for Division I football programs begins Wednesday and runs through Friday, giving athletes who are ready to officially pledge allegiance to a college program. Athletes will have another chance to sign letters in February 2024, but the early period is now the main event for most.

Local athletes from all over the viewing area will sign their letters throughout the day. As of Tuesday afternoon, the schools who have confirmed signing ceremonies with KXAN are:

Westlake, 8 a.m.

Weiss, 8:30 a.m.

Vandegrift, 11:25 a.m.

Crockett, 2 p.m.

If your school is having a ceremony, send an email to sports@kxan.com to let us know.

Vandegrift has two athletes in the 247Sports Texas recruiting rankings set to sign with Power 5 colleges, offensive lineman Blake Frazier and quarterback Deuce Adams. Frazier has held a verbal commitment to Michigan and Adams is headed to Louisville. Speedy wide receiver Miles Coleman verbally committed to North Texas in June.

Texas Tech is getting a good chunk of players from the Austin area, including Elite 11 quarterback Will Hammond from Hutto and safety Peyton Morgan from Weiss. Dripping Springs offensive lineman Jacob Ponton and Crockett safety/running back Cameron Dickey are also ready to become Red Raiders.

Round Rock’s Leonard Moore can make it official with Notre Dame and Hutto’s Alex Green has verbally committed to Tulsa.

As far as the Texas Longhorns recruiting class goes, head coach Steve Sarkisian will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the day’s signings. According to 247Sports, the Longhorns have the No. 5 recruiting class in the country for 2024 recruits. Of 22 recruits who have expressed a commitment to Texas, four of them are five-star recruits while eight are four-star recruits.

Once the ceremonies get going Wednesday, we’ll have live updates at the bottom of this story.