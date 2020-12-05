Llano advances to 3A state semifinals with late TD against Lago Vista

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Llano is on its way to the 3A-Division 1 state semifinals with a final minute touchdown for the 31-25 win against Lago Vista on Friday night at Leander’s Bible Stadium.

Llano scored late in the fourth quarter in a back-and-forth contest with two lead changes in the final 12 minutes. Lago Vista (9-4) seized the lead at 26-25 after a touchdown with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Llano (13-0) held a 14-13 lead at halftime after a missed extra point by Lago Vista.

Llano will face Hallettsville, who are led by 2021 Texas Longhorns running back commit Jonathon Brooks, in the 3A state semifinals next week.

