GREENVILLE, N.C. (KXAN) — Two weather delays have backed up the deciding game of the Greenville Super Regional between Texas and East Carolina on Sunday. Still, the teams should be back on the field soon after storms clear the area.

The first delay moved the game back an hour from its scheduled 3 p.m. CT start time, and then the second delay happened in the middle of the first inning, but not before Texas did some damage.

The Longhorns scored four runs and East Carolina starting pitcher Danny Beal was pulled without recording an out. Three of the four runs came on a 3-run home run from Ivan Melendez, his 32nd of the season.

Skyler Messenger then drove in Murphy Stehly with a single to make it 4-0 and end Beal’s day far earlier than the Pirates expected. Trey Yesavage, who has appeared in both super regional games, took over on the mound and got an out before allowing the Messenger RBI single. Then, lightning in the area led to the second delay and rain came with it.

Due to the late start, the game’s broadcast was bumped from ESPN2 to ESPNNews.

Once the game restarts, we’ll have live updates below:

Live updates

7:28 p.m.

KXAN’s Roger Wallace, who is at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville, said the tournament committee will “re-evaluate” at 7:30 p.m. CT.

7:05 p.m.

Well folks, it appears the tournament committee is going to wait until one more storm cell gets through the area. This isn’t starting at 7:15 p.m. CT.

6:30 p.m.

The game is scheduled to resume at 7:15 p.m. CT. The tarp is coming off the field.

6 p.m.

Three hours after the scheduled start time, the game will be restarted with one out and one runner on in the top of the first inning. Silas Ardoin will be at the plate with Messenger on first base. There’s still no word on when the game might resume, but according to radar, thunderstorms have moved east of Greenville.