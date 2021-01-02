WATCH LIVE: Vandegrift and Hays battle in the 6A-Division 2 playoffs

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Vandegrift and Hays are battling in Central Texas for a spot in the 6A-Division 2 state semifinals.

Vandegrift (10-2) will travel to Bob Shelton Stadium in Buda to take on Hays (9-3). You can watch the game live on The CW Austin or KXAN.com, starting at 2 p.m.

Vandegrift and Hays navigated their way through the bracket to make their deepest playoff run in several season. Vandegrift finished as co-district champions after a regular season loss to Round Rock. Hays finished third in District 26-6A.

