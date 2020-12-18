Live on KBVO: Westlake’s playoff run continues vs. Smithson Valley

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The undefeated Westlake Chaparrals will face upset-minded Smithson Valley in the area round of the 6A-Division 1 state playoffs on Friday night in Pflugerville.

You can watch the game on KBVO-TV or KXAN.com, starting at 7:30 p.m. Westlake’s dominant 2020 season continued last week with a 57-14 rout of Cedar Ridge in the first round of the playoffs. The Chaparrals haven’t played a game decided by less than five touchdowns this season.

Defense is Westlake’s calling card as the Chaps continue to smother opponents for another season. Westlake has allowed 34 total points in nine games. Cedar Ridge’s 14 points last week was the most points allowed by Westlake in a single game this season.

Smithson Valley beat District 28-6A champs San Antonio Reagan last week to keep its season alive. The Rangers (8-2) finished third in District 27-6A with losses to Cibolo Steele and San Antonio Wagner.

Westlake is on a 19-game winning streak with its last loss coming against Lake Travis during the 2019 regular season. The Chaparrals won the 2019 6A-Division 2 state championship. The game will be played at Pflugerville’s The Pfield.

How to find KBVO