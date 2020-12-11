Live on KBVO: Westlake hosts Cedar Ridge in 6A state playoff opener

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake returns to the University Interscholastic League 6A playoffs, eyeing back-to-back state championships. Cedar Ridge will travel to Chaparral Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m. after reaching the playoffs for the eighth straight season.

You can watch this 6A-Division 1 playoff opener live on KBVO-TV or on KXAN.com.

Westlake is playing its first game in three weeks after positive cases at Lake Travis canceled the rivalry matchup that was set to decide the district title. The Chaparrals closed their regular season campaign on Nov. 20 with a shutout win against Austin High. Westlake (8-0) allowed 20 total points during the season, using an aggressive defense to post five shutouts in eight games.

Westlake won the 6A-Division 2 state championship in 2019 with a 24-0 win over Denton Guyer.

Cedar Ridge is back in the playoffs, looking to build off its 28-12 win over Round Rock Stony Point on Saturday. The Raiders (6-3) finished third in the District 25-6A standings. Cedar Ridge beat district co-champions Round Rock earlier in the season and closed out the regular season campaign with four straight wins.

